AtromG8 (AG8) Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $52,979.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

