AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 702.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,644,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,727 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 489,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 78.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 51.7% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

