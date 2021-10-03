AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock worth $86,916,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

