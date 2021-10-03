Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $463,390.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

