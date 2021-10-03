Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Up 85.4% in September

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

