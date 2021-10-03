AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $42,887,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,672.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,613.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,514.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

