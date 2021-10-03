Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $70.85 or 0.00147629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $15.61 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.00512456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

