Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock worth $18,409,598 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Avantor has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.