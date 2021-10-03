aWSB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,339.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. aWSB has a market cap of $92,454.16 and approximately $8,339.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $15.12 or 0.00031784 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

