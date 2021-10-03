Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901,816.57

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $901,816.57 and $41,534.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

