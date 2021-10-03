BABB Price Hits $0.0005 (BAX)

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, BABB has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $25.85 million and $534,377.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BABB Profile

BABB is a coin. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,500,000 coins. The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

