Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $140.76 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

