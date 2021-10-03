Banano Market Cap Hits $11.25 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $227,022.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104217 BTC.

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

