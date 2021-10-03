Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $974.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.