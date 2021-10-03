Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 89.6% in September

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.55 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

