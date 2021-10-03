Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 101,681 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.92% of Clean Harbors worth $45,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.