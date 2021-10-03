Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 103,598 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $392.22 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.29 and a 200 day moving average of $279.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

