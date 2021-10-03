Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,236 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Bill.com worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $277.13 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,198,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

