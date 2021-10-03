Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,451,384 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1,745.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of iShares Silver Trust worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $61,226,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,400,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust

SLV stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

