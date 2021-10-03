Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 160,468 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.81% of Wintrust Financial worth $36,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 348,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

