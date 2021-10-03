Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 174,341 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 231.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $44,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $193.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

