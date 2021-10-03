Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 38,441.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $44,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.