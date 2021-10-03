Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of NetEase worth $41,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,597,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

