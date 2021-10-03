Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.71% of Methanex worth $43,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Methanex by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

