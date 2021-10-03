Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 361.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Seagen worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,964,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $173.21 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

