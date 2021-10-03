Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 244.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.48% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $44,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

