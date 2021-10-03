Bank of Montreal Can Buys 35,943 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $41,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $741.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.