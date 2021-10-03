Bank of Montreal Can Buys 382,170 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

