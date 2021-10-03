Bank of Montreal Can Buys 52,596 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $42,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after buying an additional 261,301 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,031,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

