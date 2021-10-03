Bank of Montreal Can Buys 56,041 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.80. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

