Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vale were worth $36,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 147.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.