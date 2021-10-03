Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $37,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.81 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

