Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.17 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 9,049.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $36,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 855,748 shares of company stock valued at $53,555,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.