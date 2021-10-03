Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $36,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.94.

ODFL stock opened at $285.53 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.69 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

