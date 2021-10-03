Bank of Montreal Can Has $37.40 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287,133 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

