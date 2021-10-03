Bank of Montreal Can Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,370,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

