Bank of Montreal Can Has $40.97 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of East West Bancorp worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.