Bank of Montreal Can Has $42.35 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

