Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.51 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Universal Health Services worth $45,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,832,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

