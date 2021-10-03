Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16,511.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

BATS EFG opened at $106.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

