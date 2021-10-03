Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.19% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $43,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

