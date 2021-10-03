Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,774 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $40,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.