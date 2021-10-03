Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 32,502 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of ResMed worth $43,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,612,206. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.05. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

