Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 50,557 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average of $263.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

