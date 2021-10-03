Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 511,493 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of Exelixis worth $40,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 198.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 864,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 726,100 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.