Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,285 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $475.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.