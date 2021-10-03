Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Eastman Chemical worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 559.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.