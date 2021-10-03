Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3,949.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.