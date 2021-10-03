Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

