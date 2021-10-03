Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,454,637 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,454,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.62% of Crescent Point Energy worth $42,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPG stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

